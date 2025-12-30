State Patrol: Four injured after driver falls asleep at wheel

PORT HADLOCK — Four people were injured after a driver fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway and went down an embankment, the State Patrol reported.

Mark Sydnor, 70, of Port Townsend was traveling northbound on state Highway 19 at Foster Street in a 2022 Toyota Rav 4 about 2:40 p.m. Friday when he reportedly fell asleep while driving, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and a utility pole and came to rest down an embankment, the agency added.

A 17-year-old boy from Tacoma was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while three others, including Sydnor, were transported by ambulance to Jefferson Healthcare hospital, the State Patrol said.

The two others were a 16-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, both from Tacoma, the agency added. Their names were not provided because they are juveniles, the State Patrol said.

All four people were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, the State Patrol said.

The agency said Sydnor may face charges of second-degree negligent driving.

The vehicle, which was totally destroyed, was towed from the scene.