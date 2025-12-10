Shoe with human remains found on Sequim beach

SEQUIM — A shoe containing human remains was found on the beach at Marly Nelson County Park at Port Williams.

A Sequim resident called 911 about 8:26 a.m. Tuesday to report finding the shoe, which was located about 50 feet north of the Port Williams Beach boat launch near the ebbing tide line, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies confirmed the presence of bones and human tissue inside the shoe, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The shoe was described as a white Puma sneaker with green and blue “Sharpie” marker colorings covering the exterior. Size information printed on the toe tag lists the shoe as European size 35.5, U.S. size 4C and 22 centimeters long, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Based on typical U.S. shoe standards, the length corresponds to a women’s size 5 to 5.5, the agency added.

The Clallam County coroner recovered the shoe for further forensic examination, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A previous case of similar circumstances was successfully identified and solved through advanced forensic DNA technology provided by Othram Labs of The Woodlands, Texas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators will evaluate whether similar methods may help with the current case, the agency added.