Security exercise set for Thursday at Indian Island

PORT HADLOCK — Naval Magazine Indian Island will conduct a security training exercise on Thursday.

Training activities will take place at a variety of locations on the installation and may include the use of blank ammunition, loud sirens, bright blue flashing lights and announcements on the loudspeaker notification system.

The public may notice increased noise levels and activities during the exercise, the Navy said in a news release.

The Navy said it conducts security exercises at installations across the world to ensure readiness and verify response procedures.