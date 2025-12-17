Search for missing person shifts to limited phase

PORT ANGELES — The search for a missing St. Louis woman has been limited to additional evidence, the Olympic National Park said.

Multi-agency teams have searched all trails and areas in the Sol Duc Valley for “Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26.

Search efforts included drones, dog teams, snorkel surveys, technical rope operations and ground teams. High winds, equal to or exceeding 25 mph, increased the risk of falling trees and prevented search activity for six days, the park service stated in a news release.

Elevated water levels also presented an additional hazard to searches along the Sol Duc River.

Now the search has shifted to a clue-responsive, limited continuous phase, the park service said. That means search teams will return to the field in response to new clues or developments.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Olympic National Park rangers were assisted by the Port Angeles Police Department, Aramark, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Search and Rescue, Port Townsend Police, Kitsap County Search and Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Mason County Search and Rescue, Pierce County Search and Rescue, Clallam County Sherrif’s Office, Washington State Emergency Management Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit.

Boulia was last heard from on Nov. 18 and was reported missing on Nov. 27, the park service said. Boulia’s rental car was found Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. Rangers began their search immediately upon notification that day.

Rangers have asked anyone who has information about Boulia’s whereabouts to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009. Tips also can be submitted at www.nps.gov/ISB or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.