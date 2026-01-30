Rodeo arena to get upgrade

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Fair is still six months out, but preparations are already underway.

The Fair Advisory Board met Wednesday to review updates related to planning for the Aug. 20-23 event.

Among the items discussed were a $250,000 state Department of Agriculture grant for major rodeo arena upgrades, revised veterinary check procedures and biosecurity concerns, as well as new camping and parking rules and service animal access on the fairgrounds.

Don Crawford, Clallam County Parks, Fair & Facilities director, said the county already is pricing and sourcing materials for the rodeo arena so work can get started as soon as possible.

The areas to that will receive updates or replacement include the cattle chutes, catch pens, swinging and slam gates and lighting in the arena, announcer booth and main grandstand.

Crawford said staff are coordinating with the Olympic Peninsula Rodeo Association as bids are finalized and project details are refined, with the goal of completing construction before the fair.

Joe Marceau of the OPRA said it has received updated electrical bids and that measurements and schematics are being finalized. He said subcommittees have been formed to assist with planning and coordination to help keep the project on schedule once work begins.

The rodeo association is contributing $40,000 in labor and materials toward the project.

Disease control at the fair is expected to intensify as livestock participation grows and avian influenza continues to be identified across the state, said Melanie Greer, who oversees the 4-H program at the Washington State University Clallam County Extension.

Greer said the highly pathogenic virus has been identified in several nearby counties, including Clark, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason and San Juan.

The 347 livestock entries last year created significant strain during mandatory veterinary inspections. With only one veterinarian available, animal check-in stretched over several hours, resulting in long waits and inspections extending into the evening and mounting frustration among parents, exhibitors and volunteers.

Greer said adding a second veterinarian would significantly improve the process but would cost about $1,000 for a single day once professional fees, travel and lodging are included.

Board members acknowledged that a revised vet check schedule may still frustrate some exhibitors, but they said it represented the most workable option without hiring a second veterinarian.

Board members also discussed clarifying rules for pets and service animals, an issue that has become a growing challenge. Under proposed language, only animals entered as exhibits would be allowed inside animal barns; personal pets would not be allowed onto the fairgrounds. Service animals would continue to be permitted. Crawford said staff were working with legal advisers to ensure the policy complies with state and federal law.

Carol Johnson and LaDona Wilson outlined a revised camping and parking system aimed at reducing congestion and rule violations during fair week. Under the new system, campers will no longer select their own site. Instead, they will receive assigned locations upon arrival, a move intended to prevent overcrowding and blocked access lanes.

Board members noted changes to the fee schedule approved by Clallam County commissioners in December. For 2026, daily admission for adults will increase from $10 to $12, seniors ages 65 to 79 from $8 to $10, youth ages 6 to 12 from $7 to $8, and students ages 13 to 17 to $9. Seniors 80 or older and children younger than 5 will continue to be admitted for free.

The county is hiring superintendents to oversee the home arts, antique equipment and fine arts barns. Applications and a handbook can be found at www.clallamcountywa.gov/399/Fairgrounds.

Coronation

The fair royalty coronation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the Home Arts Building at the fairgrounds, 1608 W. 16th St., Port Angeles. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for a silent auction of donated items, including Dry Creek Grange fair scones. All proceeds will go to scholarships. The event is free and open to the public.

Meanwhile, Clallam County 4-H is among three finalists for Organization of the Year at the 2025 Port Angeles Community Awards Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St. The event is sponsored by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce.

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.