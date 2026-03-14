Port Angeles School District talks student numbers

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District board directors on Thursday approved a recommended enrollment figure of 3,088 full-time equivalent students for the 2026-27 school year amid continued enrollment declines that will shape next year’s budget planning.

“The amount of money we receive from the state is based on the number of students who are enrolled with us,” Superintendent Michelle Olsen said.

Business and Operations Director Karen Casey and fiscal coordinator Greg Geyer walked board members through data showing long-term enrollment trends and how they calculated their recommendation.

Statewide data indicates student numbers have been shrinking for years, driven in part by falling birth rates as well as increases in homeschooling and private school enrollment.

Locally, the district has followed a similar pattern, with student numbers gradually decreasing over the past decade.

The district budgeted for 3,223 students this year. As of March, enrollment stood six short at 3,217.

Casey and Geyer estimated next year’s enrollment by projecting the incoming kindergarten class using year-to-year trends and Clallam County birth data, along with historical changes across grade levels.

The district is anticipating about 185 incoming kindergarten students next year, compared with about 275 graduating seniors — a gap that illustrates the district’s overall enrollment decline.

Olsen said the district is working on strategies to stabilize enrollment, including promoting kindergarten registration and expanding outreach for Seaview Academy, its online education program.

She said the district also plans to increase communication with families and the broader community about district programs and opportunities for students.

A newsletter was recently mailed to every household of the district with updates on the progress of Roosevelt Middle School construction, upgrades at Monroe Field and the status of Port Angeles High School and Franklin Elementary improvements.

“We have to let people know the value that comes from coming to the Port Angeles School District,” Olsen said.

The board also learned about an Accessible Education Inclusionary Practices Grant from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction supporting programs aimed at improving teaching for students with disabilities at Stevens Middle School and Franklin Elementary School.

The four-year grant is designed to help more students learn in general education classrooms. Stevens received about $246,000 in the first year of the grant and Franklin about $258,000.

Executive Director of Special Services Michaela Clancy said the effort requires a fundamental change in how schools approach instruction and student support.

“This is a collective mindset shift of how we really work with our teams and our staff,” Clancy said.

At Franklin Elementary, principal Britney Martin said staff are focusing on classroom design and instructional strategies intended to better support students with different learning needs.

At Stevens Middle School, staff are focusing on a small group of Native American students with disabilities who are struggling academically and with attendance.

Principal Melissa McBride said the goal is to strengthen student engagement and connection with the school.

“If they don’t see meaning in it, they’re not going to do it,” she said.

The grant provides training, coaching and professional development for staff and requires participating schools to show measurable improvements in student outcomes over the four-year program.

Olsen said the district usually begins promoting kindergarten registration after spring break but started earlier this year to reach families sooner and strengthen student numbers.

It will host a kindergarten enrollment event where families can learn about programs and register their child on Wednesday, March 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St. Bring the child’s birth certificate; two proofs of address (such as utility bills); and a certificate of immunization. For questions call 360-565-3724 or email jmcdonald@portangelesschools.org.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.