Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

SEQUIM — A shoe found earlier this week on the beach at Marly Nelson County Park at Port Williams contained bear bones and tissue and was not human remains, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Forensic testing conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the material was of bear origin, and no human biological matter was present,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release on Thursday. “It is unknown how bear bone and tissue came to be located inside the shoe that washed ashore.”

No related items have been located, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Sequim resident called 911 about 8:26 a.m. Tuesday to report finding the shoe, which was located about 50 feet north of the Port Williams Beach boat launch near the ebbing tide line, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shoe was described as a white Puma sneaker with green and blue “Sharpie” marker colorings covering the exterior. Size information printed on the toe tag lists the shoe as European size 35.5, U.S. size 4C and 22 centimeters long, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Based on typical U.S. shoe standards, the length corresponds to a women’s size 5 to 5.5, the agency added.

The Clallam County coroner recovered the shoe for further forensic examination, the Sheriff’s Office said.

