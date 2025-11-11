Port of Port Townsend to host open house on airport plan

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port of Port Townsend will host an open house regarding the upcoming update to the airport master plan from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The open house will be at the Port Townsend Aero Museum, 105 Airport Road, Port Townsend.

The Jefferson County International Airport is updating its 20-year master plan to reflect economic forecasts and projected demand for general aviation services.

The open house will present development alternatives and offer the opportunity to provide feedback.

For more information, email cmunroe@ksaeng.com or visit www.jciamasterplan.com.