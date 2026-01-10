Port Angeles schools report stronger financial position after November closes

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District ended November with a stronger cash position than in recent years, reporting a general fund balance of just more than $3 million.

Business and Operations Director Karen Casey told the school board Thursday that the district recorded $14.2 million in general fund revenue in November and spent $14.9 million, reflecting typical seasonal fluctuations. The month closed with an ending fund balance of $3,005,246 — equivalent to about 17 days of operating expenses — the highest level the district has posted in the past four years.

She said the improved balance reflects tighter financial management following budget pressures over the course of the 2024-25 school year.

“Last year we really had to restrict spending,” Casey said. “That hard work is really paying off.”

Meanwhile, capital project revenues totaled about $4.8 million, with roughly $4.1 million spent from levy funds and about $34,000 from bond funds. Casey said bond spending is expected to increase as work progresses at Port Angeles High School and Franklin Elementary School.

Casey also told the board that combined state and federal special education revenues increased by just more than $1 million from the prior school year, with an additional $167,000 tied to materials, supplies and operating costs (MSOC) funding adjustments.

Bargaining agreement

The board discussed the 2025-26 Port Angeles Educational Office Professionals collective bargaining agreement after director Nancy Hamilton asked that the item be removed from the consent agenda and added to discussion and business items so members could review the changes before taking action.

Human Resources director Scott Harker outlined changes to the PAEOP agreement from the previous version. They include a shift to a one-year contract rather than a multiyear one, clarification of some language plus provisions related to first aid training and student discipline.

The board then unanimously approved the contract.

Harker also provided an overview of the district’s public records process, with an emphasis on orienting new board members Hamilton and Ned Hammar, noting that requests are increasingly time-intensive.

He said the district received 36 public records requests in the past year from 27 requesters. Requests frequently involve construction documents, purchasing records, employee communications and bargaining-related materials.

Fulfilling requests can require reviewing and redacting thousands of emails to protect student privacy and comply with state and federal laws. One recent request, he said, involved more than 16,000 emails, prompting staff to work with the requester to narrow its scope.

Public records requests are handled by one full-time and one part-time employee in the human resources department and must be completed alongside other responsibilities.

Fall, winter sports

Stevens Middle School athletic director Scott Soule and Port Angeles High School athletic director Jarom Packer briefed the board on the fall and early winter sports seasons.

Hammar asked whether recent foul weather had affected schedules.

“I have not seen anything about flooding,” Packer said. “But we have had to cancel or reschedule some games when we had the serious winds,” adding that “a lot of it comes down to the Hood Canal Bridge.”

Capital projects

Superintendent Michelle Olsen gave an update on the district’s three capital projects that are underway.

Construction of the new middle school is progressing rapidly, with the remaining slab-on-grade foundation scheduled to be poured Jan. 21 and steel expected to begin rising Feb. 9.

She said design and planning also are moving forward at Franklin Elementary and Port Angeles High School, with student and staff engagement sessions underway this month.

“Things are moving forward at a good pace, and it’s pretty exciting,” Olsen said.

Students of the month

Lincoln High School junior Isabel Pratt and sophomore Kasey Duggins are the district’s students of the month. Principal Mace Gratz introduced the board to the school’s new Latin motto, “Fortis sicut fera cattus,” which he said translates to “Strong as wildcats.”

The public is invited to bring comments, questions and feedback to board directors at the community conversation held before their next meeting on Jan. 22. The informal setting will start at 4 p.m. at the Wildcat Cafe, located at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St.

