Port Angeles High School jazz band places first at competition

Roughriders win division at Quincy Square festival

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles High School jazz band, led by Jarrett Hansen, placed first in its division at the second annual Quincy Square Jazz Festival at Olympic College in Bremerton.

Port Angeles competed on Feb. 6 against bands from Bremerton, Bainbridge, Ballard, Kingston, Olympic, Kingston, North Mason, Steilacoom, Sumner and W.F. West (Chehalis) high schools, and Northwinds Homeschool (Port Angeles) and Bellarmine Prep (Tacoma).

Four students received medals for their performances: Kedryn DeScala on drums, Noah Oberly on trombone, Jasper Goodwin-Penic on bass and Miles Van Denburg on vocals and baritone saxophone.

