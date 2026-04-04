The World to visit Port Angeles, Port Townsend

PORT ANGELES — The World, a private residential ship billed by its operators as the largest of its kind, is scheduled to visit Port Townsend and Port Angeles in early July.

The vessel will anchor off Port Townsend on July 3 and remain overnight. It is scheduled to arrive in Port Angeles on July 4 and dock at the Port of Port Angeles’ Terminal 1 over the weekend.

Because there is no berth large enough to accommodate the vessel in Port Townsend, The World is expected to tender passengers to the float at Union Wharf or use one of the Port of Port Townsend’s marinas, although final arrangements have not been confirmed, harbormaster Kristian Ferrero said in an email.

First Nature Tours, a Portland-based destination management company, is coordinating land excursions for The World passengers during the vessel’s stops.

Port Townsend and Port Angeles are among about 90 ports of call on the The World’s 2026 itinerary. The vessel will sail up the West Coast of the United States and Canada before crossing the North Pacific from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, to Japan in August.

At 644 feet in length and 43,188 gross tons, The World spans 12 decks and is roughly three times longer than the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Active homeported in Port Angeles. The Active is 210 feet long.

The World features 165 privately owned residences — from studios to three-bedroom units — with about 300 residents overall and 150 to 200 on board at any given time.

The World last visited Port Angeles in 2009 and Port Townsend in 2017.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsula dailynews.com.