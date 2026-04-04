Land transfer to tribe challenged

PORT ANGELES — More than 900 people in Clallam County have signed a petition opposing a federal land transfer to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. The Clallam County commissioners plan to discuss the development on Monday.

“The United States government is considering the transfer of ownership of the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge and the Protection Island Wildlife Refuge to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, who has been contracted with by the federal government to manage these sites,” county documents state. “The Board of County Commissioners has begun hearing from county residents concerned with, and opposed to, the transfer of these lands. They are asking the BOCC to consider intervening through correspondence with the federal government.”

Commissioners will discuss the topic and consider whether the board wishes to take any action during the commissioners’ work session, which will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe has asked politicians for legislation to transfer 900-plus total acres of federal properties, including acreage by Sequim Bay to their ownership, the Sequim Gazette reported.

In the Gazette’s report, Tribal Chairman/CEO W. Ron Allen said he met with U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard, to discuss The Jamestown S’Klallam Land Transfer Act of 2026.

“(Allen) said it would be similar to land transfers pending for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe (1,082 acres) and the Quinault Indian Nation (72 acres),” the Gazette reported. “Included in Jamestown’s transfer would be 608 acres for the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Blyn parcels by Sequim Bay (approximately 144 acres), and 299.8 acres for Protection Island.”

A group called Clallam Freedom Alliance, led by Rose Marschall of Port Angeles, has started a petition at change.org/SaveWildlifeRefuges, which had 950 signatures Friday afternoon.

“Why should the tribe get more land?” Marschall asked in an interview with Peninsula Daily News. “They already have land, and they don’t need more land. Once you give land to a tribe, they’re sovereign and they can do whatever they want with it.”

The petition signatories are against the proposal to transfer the land, according to the petition.

“The proposed transfer of the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island Refuge to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe under the Land Transfer Act of 2026 is not in the best interest of preserving these vital natural habitats for future generations,” the petition states. “While the co-management of these areas was initially introduced as a collaborative effort, this transition to sole management by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe raises significant concerns about public access and conservation priorities.”

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe wants to “enhance accessibility and capacity to educate the community and general community, including tourists,” Allen said in the Gazette’s report. “All upgrades would be maintained by us.”

There is a concern that the tribe could enact fees to hike the refuges, Marschall said.

Clallam Freedom Alliance sent information packets Friday to federal officials, including Randall and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Seattle, to make them aware of the opposition to the land transfer, Marschall said.

The group wants the county commissioners to either send a letter of opposition to the land transfer or do nothing at all, she said.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.