Ozias elected president of state association of counties

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias has been elected to serve as president of the Washington State Association of Counties for the coming year.

Ozias has been serving in other positions at the association, most recently the first vice president.

As the association’s president, Ozias will represent counties before the state Legislature and participate with the National Association of County Officials on issues confronting counties nationally.

He succeeds Rob Coffman, a Lincoln County commissioner.

The voluntary nonprofit association provides a variety of services to member counties, including advocacy, professional development, public-private business partnerships and a forum to network and share best practices on how counties can serve their communities.

The association also serves as an umbrella organization for affiliate organizations representing county road engineers, local public health officials, county administrators, solid waste managers, county human service administrators, planning directors and the clerks of county boards.

The association also works closely with the Washington Association of County Officials, which serves independently elected non-judicial county officials, including assessors, auditors, treasurers, prosecutors, coroners, clerks and sheriffs.