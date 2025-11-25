Ozias elected president of state association of counties

Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias, left, has been elected to serve as president of the Washington State Association of Counties for the coming year.

Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias, left, has been elected to serve as president of the Washington State Association of Counties for the coming year.

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias has been elected to serve as president of the Washington State Association of Counties for the coming year.

Ozias has been serving in other positions at the association, most recently the first vice president.

As the association’s president, Ozias will represent counties before the state Legislature and participate with the National Association of County Officials on issues confronting counties nationally.

He succeeds Rob Coffman, a Lincoln County commissioner.

The voluntary nonprofit association provides a variety of services to member counties, including advocacy, professional development, public-private business partnerships and a forum to network and share best practices on how counties can serve their communities.

The association also serves as an umbrella organization for affiliate organizations representing county road engineers, local public health officials, county administrators, solid waste managers, county human service administrators, planning directors and the clerks of county boards.

The association also works closely with the Washington Association of County Officials, which serves independently elected non-judicial county officials, including assessors, auditors, treasurers, prosecutors, coroners, clerks and sheriffs.

Previous
Nuxalk Nation launches support effort after grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola

More in News

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of Trees on Monday. Her tree is named “Christmas at the Hucklebeary Ranch.” There will be 45 trees and a variety of wreaths, all created by some of the Peninsula’s best designers, some of whom have decorated trees for all 35 years of the Olympic Medical Center Foundation event. Opening ceremonies will begin today at 5 p.m. at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Decorating mode

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of… Continue reading

Clallam behavioral health board recommends funds for 12 programs

Two-year cycle adds up to $1.8 million in support

Grant helps students learn veterinary care

Classes at Dry Creek part of partnership between grange, WSU

Tickets on sale for United Way of Clallam County fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for the United Way of… Continue reading

Thanksgiving meals scheduled on Peninsula

Thanksgiving meals are being offered across the Peninsula this week. PORT ANGELES… Continue reading

Limited lodging trial available at Fort Worden

Washington State Parks will offer limited lodging accommodations at… Continue reading

Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias, left, has been elected to serve as president of the Washington State Association of Counties for the coming year.
Ozias elected president of state association of counties

Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias has been elected to… Continue reading

Camp Beausite Northwest honored with awards

The American Camp Association has recognized Camp Beausite Northwest with… Continue reading

Applications to be open for Section 8 housing vouchers

The Peninsula Housing Authority will accept applications for its… Continue reading

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News Michael McBurnie, from Bainbridge Island, watches as Port of Port Townsend workers insert shims to help support his 42-foot Leopard catamaran, Celestial Sky, on the hard on Tuesday. McBurnie had the boat out of the water for maintenance as well as to repair damage to the tip of the rudder.
Hard work

Michael McBurnie, from Bainbridge Island, watches as Port of Port Townsend workers… Continue reading

Candidates for the 2026 Clallam County Fair royalty are, from left, Tish Hamilton, Keira Headrick, Julianna Getzin, Makenzie Taylor and Jasmine Green. Molly Beeman is not pictured.
Six candidates running for Clallam County Fair royalty

Clallam County Fair Royalty has announced six candidates running… Continue reading

Eric and Tina Thomson, owners of Tedesco’s Italian Fresh, moved to Sequim in 2016. They fell in love with the area after they visited Tina’s son, Dustin Miller, who is the restaurant’s bar manager. Eric serves on the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, and he and his family support several local causes. (Monica Berkseth/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Tedesco’s restaurant built on family name

Owners, support WAG, food bank and other local causes