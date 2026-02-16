One dies, two others injured in collision

Emergency responders work at the scene Sunday night after a driver crossed the centerline just east of Sequim and collided head-on with another vehicle. One person died and two others were injured in the incident. (Clallam County Fire District 3 via Facebook)

Driver crossed centerline on Highway 101 just east of Happy Valley Road

SEQUIM — One person died and two others were airlifted to regional hospitals after a two-car, head-on collision this weekend.

Micah Lacunza, 39, of Port Hadlock was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 101 in a 2004 Chevy Silverado at milepost 267 about 7:12 p.m. Sunday when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, the State Patrol said.

The collision took place just east of the intersection with Happy Valley Road.

Mathilde Richford, 34, of Lynnwood was driving a 2007 Toyota FJ with Skylor Richford, 39, of Lynnwood as a passenger.

After the collision, Lucunza’s Silverado came to rest in the eastbound ditch and the Richfords’ Toyota came to rest in the westbound ditch, the State Patrol said. Both vehicles were totally destroyed.

Drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, the State Patrol said.

Lacunza, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, while Mathilde Richford was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

Skylor Richford was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency reported. Next of kin notification was performed by Harborview Medical Center.

The Richfords both were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said.

Lacunza may face charges of vehicular assault or vehicular homicide, the State Patrol reported.