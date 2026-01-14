Nominations open for Sequim chamber awards

SEQUIM — Nominations for 2025 Citizen of the Year and Emerging Leader of the Year are being accepted by the Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce through Feb. 1.

An application and guidelines can be picked up in paper form from the Visitor Information Center at 1192 E. Washington St., Sequim, or online at www.sequim chamber.com/coty.

Results will be announced on Feb. 24 at a luncheon event hosted by the chamber.

Created in 1968, the Citizen of the Year award was established to recognize individuals, who, through volunteer efforts, have made the Sequim-Dungeness Valley a better place to live. Last year, the award was given to Ron Stecker for his volunteerism as an event photographer, especially for Lavender Festival, and his service to the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra.

The chamber created the Bill & Esther Littlejohn Humanitarian Award in 2017. Not given every year, it has specific criteria for charitable giving during the year, and it has been awarded six times, including in 2025 to George Brown for his contributions to the Boys & Girls Club.

The Emerging Leader Award was created this year for outstanding young people ages 16-24 who have made significant contributions to the community that go beyond their educational or employment requirements.

Unlike the other two awards, voting will be performed by a committee selected by the chamber’s board of directors.

The Citizen of the Year committee, who vote on Citizen of the Year and the Humanitarian Award, is made up of former award winners. The program is chaired by the chamber’s immediate past president, Colleen Robinson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County.

Up to three finalists and one winner may be chosen for each of these awards.

For more information, call 360-683-6197, or email director@sequimchamber.com.

