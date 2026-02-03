No weekly flight operations scheduled this week

COUPEVILLE — No field carrier landing practice operations are scheduled for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville, and no landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Some power restored after tree falls into line near Morse Creek

