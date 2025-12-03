Vern Frykholm, who has made more than 500 appearances as George Washington since 2012, visits with Dave Spencer. Frykholm and 10 members of the New Dungeness Chapter, NSDAR, visited with about 30 veterans on Nov. 8, just ahead of Veterans Day. (New Dungeness Chapter DAR)

New Dungeness DAR visits veterans at senior facilities

SEQUIM — Members of the New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, visited three senior housing facilities to honor veterans who were not able to attend Veterans Day ceremonies.

Ten members of the chapter went to Sherwood Manor, Sinclair Place and Minske Place and visited with about 30 veterans on Nov. 8.

Vern Frykholm, dressed as George Washington, provided a special touch to the visits. Frykholm has been portraying Washington since 2012. He has made more than 500 appearances and has been a keynote speaker at a number of state and regional conferences.

Each veteran was given a poster with the message “An Honored Veteran Lives Here” and a poppy pin to thank them for their service. The poppy is a symbol of remembrance.

“It was our honor and privilege to visit and thank these veterans,” Chapter Regent Anita Reynolds stated in a news release. “It was meaningful and heartwarming to let them know they are not forgotten.”

The New Dungeness Chapter was organized in June to promote patriotism, historic preservation and education in Sequim.

For information about membership, visit dar.org or email newdungenessdar@gmail.com.


