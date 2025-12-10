Navy security exercise slated for Wednesday at Indian Island

PORT HADLOCK — Naval Magazine Indian Island will conduct a security training exercise today.

Training activities will take place near the installation’s main gate and the pier. They will include the use of blank ammunition, increased gate waiting times and flashing lights.

The main gate may be temporarily closed for a short period of time during the exercise.

The public could hear announcements from the base’s loudspeaker notification system during the exercise, the Navy said in a news release.

The Navy conducts security exercises at installations across the world to ensure readiness and verify response procedures.