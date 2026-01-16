Listening post

April Messenger, left, and Olympic National Park Ranger Chris Erickson share ideas on Wednesday during a listening session at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles. Nearly 150 people provided feedback about a new Hurricane Ridge Lodge project following the 2023 fire that destroyed the original structure. Nine easels were set up with questions and notes were provided for people to express their goals for a new lodge. The earliest construction can begin is in 2028, and it would take two to three years to complete, weather permitting. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

