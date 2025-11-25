Limited lodging trial available at Fort Worden

PORT TOWNSEND — Washington State Parks will offer limited lodging accommodations at Fort Worden Historical State Park during select weeks through the end of the year.

In 2013, State Parks issued a 50-year lease to the Fort Worden Public Development Authority to manage and operate the 90-acre upper campus of the park.

Fort Worden Hospitality was established in 2022 to provide hospitality services for the upper campus, which includes vacation and event rentals as well as food and beverage services at the park.

Following recent financial challenges, Fort Worden Hospitality ceased operations in January 2025, and State Parks officially terminated the PDA’s lease and reestablished its operation of the upper campus of the park.

Since the transition, the campgrounds in the park have remained open, but roofed accommodations have been closed.

The pilot program will gauge interest in services at the park’s upper campus.

Lodging will be available this week as well as during the weeks of Dec. 19-28 and Dec. 28 through Jan. 4.

“We know how important Fort Worden is to the community of Port Townsend and the place it holds in the hearts and memories of many Washingtonians,” said Chris Holm, the business manager for Fort Worden operations. “People are eager to see us bring back hospitality services, and this limited-service offering lets us fulfill that wish while also helping us understand how sustainable this model could be for the future.”

Available holiday lodging options include the commander’s duplex, with six bedrooms on each side; the Colonel’s duplex, with four bedrooms on each side; the admiral’s house, with five bedrooms; the sergeant’s house, with five bedrooms; the corporal’s duplex, with two bedrooms on each side; Alexander’s Castle, a one bedroom honeymoon suite; Bliss Vista, a one bedroom honeymoon suite; the Lofts, a fourplex with two- , three- and four-bedroom options; and the Reunion House, a large group facility with 14 rooms.

Reservations can be made by calling 888-226-7688 or visiting https://parks.wa.gov/fort-worden-vacation-rentals.

Campus drinks and dining options include:

• Taps at the Guardhouse — a full menu of snacks, salads and meals as well as wine, beer and craft cocktails, open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

• Gypsy Coffee Mobile Coffee House — coffee, espresso and chai, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

• Cable House Canteen — beach gear, gifts, drinks and snacks as well as kayak and standup paddleboard rentals, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

• Planted at Reveille — plant-based meals, espresso, organic smoothies and baked goods from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.