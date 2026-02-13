Joint membership pilot program launched

Joey Belanger, the YMCA’s vice president for operations, left, and Ryan Amiot, the executive director of Shore Aquatic Center, celebrate the joint membership pilot option now available between the two organizations.

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula YMCA and Shore Aquatic Center have launched a joint membership pilot program.

The new membership option will allow community members to access both facilities through a single membership, according to a news release from the YMCA.

Joint members will receive expanded access to fitness, aquatic and wellness opportunities at all three Olympic Peninsula YMCA branches as well as Shore Aquatic Center.

The pilot program, which will be limited to 100 memberships, will offer savings compared with purchasing memberships at each organization separately.

Currently, an adult membership at Shore Aquatic Center costs $41.25 per month and an adult membership at the YMCA costs $69 per month; joint membership will cost $88 per month.

“This pilot allows us to work together in a new way that expands access and maximizes the strengths of both organizations,” said Joey Belanger, the YMCA’s vice president for operations. “By offering a joint membership option, we’re making it easier for individuals and families to take advantage of the diverse programs and facilities available in our community.”

The partnership is intended to provide a joint access membership option. However, each organization will continue to operate all programs, services and policies independently of one another.

“We look forward to this opportunity and hope it makes health and fitness activities of all types more accessible to the community,” said Ryan Amiot, the executive director of Shore Aquatic Center.

New members can sign up at www.olympicpeninsula ymca.org/jointhey or at any Olympic Peninsula YMCA.

Joint memberships are not currently available through Shore Aquatic Center.

