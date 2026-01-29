Jefferson County seeking proposals for opioid settlement funding

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Behavioral Health Advisory Committee is requesting proposals to reduce the harms associated with opioid use until Feb. 23.

Selected proposals will be funded with a portion of state opioid settlement funds.

The county aims to use the funds to strengthen the behavioral health network of providers and services that support prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.

The one-year funding cycle will run from July 1 through June 30, 2027.

Activities must align with the One WA memorandum of understanding and approved opioid abatement strategies outlined in the state settlement guidance to qualify for funding.

The county will consider ongoing programs that are evidence-based or promising-practice as well as one-time projects with a direct connection to address opioid-related harm.

Priority areas include, but are not limited to:

• Care navigation and coordination of services.

• Prevention of opioid use and misuse, particularly among youth.

• Access to treatment and recovery supports.

• Transportation and transitional housing for individuals entering or leaving treatment.

• Harm reduction services and overdose prevention.

• Emergency medical services and first responder overdose response.

• Naloxone education, distribution and community access.

• Efforts to reduce stigma associated with substance use disorders.

• Addressing homelessness where it intersects with substance use and overdose risk.

The county also is encouraging proposals that serve populations disproportionately impacted by the opioid epidemic, including those who face barriers to accessing care or experience elevated overdose risk.

For more information, including the full request for proposals, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us/711/behavioral-health-advisory-committee.