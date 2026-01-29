Jefferson County seeking proposals for opioid settlement funding

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Behavioral Health Advisory Committee is requesting proposals to reduce the harms associated with opioid use until Feb. 23.

Selected proposals will be funded with a portion of state opioid settlement funds.

The county aims to use the funds to strengthen the behavioral health network of providers and services that support prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.

The one-year funding cycle will run from July 1 through June 30, 2027.

Activities must align with the One WA memorandum of understanding and approved opioid abatement strategies outlined in the state settlement guidance to qualify for funding.

The county will consider ongoing programs that are evidence-based or promising-practice as well as one-time projects with a direct connection to address opioid-related harm.

Priority areas include, but are not limited to:

• Care navigation and coordination of services.

• Prevention of opioid use and misuse, particularly among youth.

• Access to treatment and recovery supports.

• Transportation and transitional housing for individuals entering or leaving treatment.

• Harm reduction services and overdose prevention.

• Emergency medical services and first responder overdose response.

• Naloxone education, distribution and community access.

• Efforts to reduce stigma associated with substance use disorders.

• Addressing homelessness where it intersects with substance use and overdose risk.

The county also is encouraging proposals that serve populations disproportionately impacted by the opioid epidemic, including those who face barriers to accessing care or experience elevated overdose risk.

For more information, including the full request for proposals, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us/711/behavioral-health-advisory-committee.

Previous
Rep. Randall visits ancestral village during tour with Port of Port Angeles

More in News

Anthony DeLeon, left, and McKenzie Koljonen, who are planning a wedding in October, practice feeding each other a piece of wedding cake during the Olympic Peninsula Wedding Expo at Field Arts & Events Hall while Selena Veach of Aunt Selena’s Bakery of Port Angeles watches with glee. More than 35 vendors presented all aspects of the wedding experience last weekend. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Cake rehearsal

Anthony DeLeon, left, and McKenzie Koljonen, who are planning a wedding in… Continue reading

US House passes funds for Peninsula

Legislation still needs support in US Senate

State agency balancing land management, safety

Promised funding in recent budgets falling short

Department of Natural Resources’ plan aims to uphold forest health

Agency attempting to balance conservation, socioeconomic consideration

Jefferson County seeking proposals for opioid settlement funding

The Jefferson County Behavioral Health Advisory Committee is requesting… Continue reading

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard, who represents Washington’s 6th Congressional District, left, listens as Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe cultural manager Carmen Watson-Charles explains the history and background of the Tse-whit-zen village located on the west end of Port Angeles Harbor. Randall secured federal funding that will support its preservation. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Rep. Randall visits ancestral village during tour with Port of Port Angeles

If Senate approves, dollars would go toward property designations

A sign is placed at the entrance of the Border Patrol Station in Port Angeles during a protest on Sunday. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
PTPD, sheriff address concerns over ICE

Agencies centralize separation of parties

Commissioners approve water lab venting unit

Board also passes funding related to behavioral health

A large group with signs and banners gathers in front of the Clallam County Courthouse on Lincoln Street on Saturday with concerns about the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. A Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis last week, shortly after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, 37, also in Minneapolis earlier this month. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Shooting sparks protest

A large group with signs and banners gathers in front of the… Continue reading

State is an ‘outlier’ in public defense

Bill could provide up to 50% funding

Crane expected next month at Hurricane Ridge Middle School

Construction site at three-story building expected to go vertical

Jefferson board rates areas of economic development

Commissioners discuss goals for coming year