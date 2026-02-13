Home Fund proposals now accepted at Olympic View Community Foundation

SEQUIM — Olympic View Community Foundation is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations for 2026 Peninsula Home Fund grants, which will provide emergency assistance to families and individuals in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Established in 1989 by Peninsula Daily News, the Peninsula Home Fund has raised more than $5.13 million to offer a “hand up, not a handout” to residents during times of crisis.

Last year, the Peninsula Home Fund allocated $90,000 in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations across the Peninsula.

So far this year, donors have provided $109,119.05 since the program began at Thanksgiving.

Olympic View Community Foundation (OVCF) administers the fund and awards grants to nonprofit organizations with established programs that deliver direct assistance to community members in need.

“The Peninsula Home Fund reflects the generosity and care of our community,” OVCF Executive Director Jessica Elliott said.

“By partnering with trusted nonprofit organizations, we ensure these funds provide timely, meaningful support to individuals and families working to regain stability.”

The 2026 Request for Proposals (RFP) opens today. Completed applications must be submitted by midnight on March 13. Grant awards will be announced on April 9, following review by the Peninsula Home Fund Committee.

Funded organizations will be required to submit a grant report by Oct. 31, documenting the impact of the assistance provided.

The full RFP and application instructions are available at www.ov-cf.org. Proposals should be submitted via email to grants@ov-cf.org with “PHF RFP 2026” in the subject line.

Eligible nonprofit programs may address a wide range of urgent needs, including transportation costs, work-related expenses, housing assistance, basic necessities such as food and utilities, and urgent medical, dental or vision care.

For more information about the Peninsula Home Fund or the application process, call OVCF at 360-775-3532 or email execdirector@ov-cf.org.

Although fundraising occurs throughout the year, a special campaign is conducted annually through the holiday season for the Home Fund, now in its 36th year.

From children’s pennies to checks for thousands of dollars, each donation makes a difference, helping people from Port Townsend to Forks, from Quilcene and Brinnon to Sequim, Port Angeles, Joyce and La Push.

All contributions are fully federally tax-deductible for the year in which the check is written.

Those who wish to donate can mail checks to Peninsula Daily News, P.O. Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA, 98362, or to Olympic View Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3651, Sequim, WA, 98382.

An online option is available at https://ov-cf.org/peninsula-home-fund-donation.

