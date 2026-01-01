Five elected to Waterfront District board

PORT ANGELES — Five people have been elected to three-year terms on the Port Angeles Waterfront District board of directors, Executive Director Sam Grello said.

The new board members are Kylan Johnson, owner of Wander Fuca; Donya Alward, vice president and director of employee engagement at First Fed; Katie Fenner, director of sales at Red Lion Hotel; Rachel Dorcy, owner of PNWonderland Wine; and Laurel Hargis, a member of Strong Towns Port Angeles.

Five directors who have been with the Waterfront District since its founding in March 2024 are leaving the board. They are Steven Pelayo, president of the Olympic Peninsula Lodging Alliance; Stevie Borggard, co-owner of Kindred Collective; MarySue French, co-owner of Cabled Fiber and Yarn; Steve Raider-Ginsberg, executive director of Field Arts & Events Hall; Rose Thompson, executive director of CrabFest and owner of Fogtown Coffee.

The following directors remain on the board for 2026: Corey Delikat, director of parks and recreation for the city of Port Angeles; Marc Abshire, executive director of the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce; April Johnson, owner of Fat Yeti Fro-Yo; Roxanne Greeson, owner of The Hub and president of the Port Angeles Arts Council; Christina Parker, director of marketing and client operations for Lambert Consulting; Jessica Wiersma, director of marketing at Black Ball Ferry line; Jim Haguewood, realtor with Port Angeles Realty; Johanna Bartee, executive director of JST Capital and owner of Harbortowne Marketplace; and Caleb McMahon, director of economic development for the Port of Port Angeles.

Board members are elected by Waterfront District membership in December for three-year terms, Grello said.

“Every year roughly one-third of the directors cycle off the board to encourage fresh leadership and a diversity of opinions,” Grello said.