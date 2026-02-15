Fire district extinguishes RV fire in Sequim Sunday morning

Firefighters with Clallam County Fire District 3 extinguished an RV fire early Sunday morning near Station 34.

Battalion Chief Chris Turner said they responded at 3:11 a.m. Feb. 15 to the 400 block of West Alder Street to meet the homeowner outside of the RV, which was his primary residence.

The owner awoke to immense heat and exited the trailer uninjured, Turner said.

Pressurized smoke was coming from the roof vent over the bathroom of the 28’ Collins Fifth Wheel, and when firefighters opened the RV’s door, fire vented from the roof and was quickly knocked down by the firefighters’ hose.

Firefighters entered the RV to conduct a search and extinguish any remaining hot spots, Turner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter for the displaced property owner.

Fire District 3 responded with three fire engines, one medic unit, a battalion chief, and two volunteer investigators.

Fire/medic crews from Station 33 and Station 37 responded into Sequim to cover any additional calls, and Clallam 2 Fire & Rescue responded and was cancelled upon control of the fire.

Turner said that the U.S. Fire Administration reports that from 2018 to 2020, there was an estimated average of 4,200 RV fires reported to U.S. fire departments each year and these fires resulted in an estimated 15 deaths, 125 injuries and $60.3 million in property loss.

He encourages RV owners to all have functioning smoke alarms. If you need assistance with installation, call the fire district at 360-683-4242. Ext. 132.