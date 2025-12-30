Photo

Family reunion

Anita La Salle, kneeling in the center, poses with her family of son, daughters, son-in-law and grandkids, all from Port Townsend, after spending Saturday on a scavenger hunt and celebrating a reunion to welcome a long-lost family member who hasn’t been seen in more than 50 years. The hunt originated at the Port Townsend Goodwill, where they each had to buy matching clothes, and took them to various venues around Port Townsend culminating at the anchor at Fort Worden State Park. This is the first Christmas they have all been together as a family. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

State Patrol: Four injured after driver falls asleep at wheel

