Freddie Lane, in red, and Yvette Tworabbits, on drum, conduct a blessing of the water ceremony at Hollywood Beach on Saturday. About two dozen people attended the Indigenous-led ceremony to honor the sacred waters that Native Americans have used for generations. The event was part of World Water Day, a United Nations-sponsored observation which celebrates water and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis where 2.1 billion people are living without access to safe water. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)