EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet on Monday

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

The Jefferson County commissioners, Clallam County Charter Review Commission and Forks City Council all plan to meet next week.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Clallam County Charter Review Commission

The Charter Review Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A proposed charter amendment regarding the voters’ pamphlet, presented by Commissioner Richards.

• The Land Acquisition Committee’s proposed recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners, presented by commissioners Cameron and Richards.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Previous
Hill Street closed due to landslide

More in News

Art Director Aviela Maynard quality checks a mushroom glow puzzle. (Beckett Pintair)
Port Townsend puzzle-maker produces wide range

Christmas, art-history and niche puzzles all made from wood

Food programs updating services

Report: Peninsula sees need more than those statewide

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard.
Randall bill to support military families passes both chambers

ANCHOR legislation would require 45-day relocation notification

x
Home Fund supports rent, utility assistance

St. Vincent de Paul helps more than 1,220 Sequim families

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet on Monday

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Hill Street in Port Angeles is closed due to a landslide. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Hill Street closed due to landslide

Hill Street is closed due to an active landslide.… Continue reading

Tippy Munger, an employee at Olympic Stationers on East Front Street in Port Angeles, puts out a welcoming display for holiday shoppers just outside the business’ door every day. She said several men have sat there waiting while their wives shop inside. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Holiday hijinks

Tippy Munger, an employee at Olympic Stationers on East Front Street in… Continue reading

Hospital begins recorded meetings

Board elects new officers for 2026

From left to right, Frank Hill, holding his dog Stoli, Joseph D. Jackson, Arnold Lee Warren, Executive Director Julia Cochrane, monitor Janet Dizick, holding dog Angel, Amanda Littlejohn, Fox and Scott Clark. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Winter Welcoming Center has expanded hours

Building provides respite from November through April

Wastewater bypass prompted no-contact advisory

The city of Port Angeles has clarified Monday’s wastewater… Continue reading

A crew from the Mason County PUD, in support of the Jefferson County PUD, works to replace a power pole and reconnect the power lines after a tree fell onto the wires and damaged the pole at the corner of Discovery Road and Cape George Road, near the Discovery Bay Golf Course. Powerful winds on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning knocked out power across the Peninsula. The majority had been restored by Wednesday. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Reconnecting power

A crew from the Mason County PUD, in support of the Jefferson… Continue reading

Port Angeles council passes comp plan update

Officials debate ecological goals, tribal treaty rights