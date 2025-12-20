EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet on Monday

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

The Jefferson County commissioners, Clallam County Charter Review Commission and Forks City Council all plan to meet next week.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Clallam County Charter Review Commission

The Charter Review Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A proposed charter amendment regarding the voters’ pamphlet, presented by Commissioner Richards.

• The Land Acquisition Committee’s proposed recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners, presented by commissioners Cameron and Richards.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.