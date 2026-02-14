EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet next week

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

A proclamation for Developmental Disability Awareness Month, a workshop for a connectivity summit and a hazard mitigation plan will be before boards and commissions on the Peninsula next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a proclamation to recognize March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing various members to the county’s Fair Advisory Board and the Homelessness Task Force.

• Agreement with the state Department of Social and Health Services for client service programs provided by the county.

• An agreement with the state Health Care Authority for Medicaid administrative services provided by the county.

• A collective bargaining agreement with the Clallam County Corrections Deputies Guild.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $10,030,145 to complete the Clallam Bay/Sekiu sewer system inflow infiltration pipe replacement project.

• Certification of the annual Road Levy and Estimated Revenue Produced form for 2026.

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ funding applications for marine trades expansion project.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. March 3 to propose a $1 million loan to Clallam County Public Works from the county’s Opportunity Fund for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu pipe replacement project.

• Approval to use The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) for the County Fair Rodeo Arena grant project.

• A resolution to extend the deadline for the Peninsula Housing Authority to meet the conditions set for a $1.5 million 2024 Affordable Housing Tax funding application.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for a $16,901 Violence Against Women STOP grant.

• An amended agreement to extend the contract with Salish Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization through Dec. 31, 2027.

• Opening of requests for qualifications for 2026 Architecture/Courthouse Security/Pedestrian Bridge/Engineering Consulting Services.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. March 10 to hear public comment on a request for a Justice Susan Owens monument, recognition at the Clallam County Courthouse or District Court II in Forks.

• A public hearing regarding the sale of firearms as surplus property.

• A public hearing regarding the sale of real estate as surplus property.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board of commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board of commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding the 2026 Connectivity Summit when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Board of Equalization will conduct hearings at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85366189210.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 853 6618 9210.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board of commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 889 9382 0886.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m Wednesday has been postponed to Feb. 25.

Collaborative group

The Intergovernmental Collaborative Group will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The group is composed of members of the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners, Port Townsend City Council, the Port of Port Townsend and Jefferson County Public Utility District.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit https://zoom.us/j/94250777040 or go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.”

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 942-5077-7040.

Public comments can be emailed to icg@co.jefferson.wa.us.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will consider adopting a hazard mitigation plan when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The full agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will meet at noon on Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen in, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869. No passcode is needed.

The full agenda is posted at https://www. clallamtransit.com/board.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87641174508.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 876 4117 4508.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will meet at noon on Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in authority’s board room at 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles City Council will hear presentations from Colleen Robinson of Habitat for Humanity, Captain Crystal of the Salvation Army and Joe DeScala of 4PA when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The council also will hear a presentation regarding the Washington Cities Insurance Authority from Rob Roscoe during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=mc3c5e2f8a9171ad74eaa2bb7613a0e03.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2552 422 6969.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will discuss development solicitation for the Evans Vista project when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College board of trustees will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed addition to the Washington Administrative Code regarding academic honesty when they meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Public comments and questions may be submitted to kgriffith@pencol.edu until 5 p.m. Monday.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will review focus group discussions with Northwest Leaderships Associates during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss an EMS levy when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and password 920367.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet at the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.