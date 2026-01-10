EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Legislative priorities to be set next week

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Legislative priorities, board positions and a city recycling program will be on agendas for boards and commissions next week on the North Olympic Peninsula.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss their priorities for the upcoming state legislative session during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution appointing Daniel Peacock to the Revenue Advisory Committee.

• A resolution reappointing three members and appointing a new member, Derrick Eberle, to the Heritage Advisory Board.

• A resolution reappointing John Viada to the Civil Services Commission.

• A review of several position need assessments for positions in various county departments.

• An agreement with state Department of Agriculture for up to $2,500 to assist landowners in treating shiny geranium noxious weed.

• Letter of support for the Edgewood Drive Wastewater Line project, a collaboration between the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, the city of Port Angeles and the Port of Port Angeles.

• An amended agreement with Facet NW, Inc. extending the contract deadline for the Comprehensive Plan update with no additional costs.

• A request for a 12-month extension of Atterberry Landing Binding Site Plan.

• A pre-application questionnaire with the state Department of Ecology for a Floodplain by Design grant to reduce flood risk on state Highway 110, conserve the riparian corridor, move the Quileute Tribe’s lower Bogachiel River project from 60 percent design to final and address the planned trail corridor through the proposed project site.

• Agreements with several agencies for lodging tax funds totalling $1,618,924. The agencies include:

— Clallam County Public Works Department for $65,450 in lodging tax funds.

— The Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau for $850,000 in lodging tax funds.

— The Dungeness Crab Festival for $59,500 in lodging tax funds.

— Top Left Trails Co-op for $80,000 in lodging tax funds.

— Field Arts & Events Hall for $321,164 in lodging tax funds.

— The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation for $60,000 in lodging tax funds.

— The Peninsula Trails Coalition for $64,000 in lodging tax funds.

— The Forks Chamber of Commerce for $65,000 in lodging tax funds.

— The Neah Bay Chamber of Commerce for $53,810 in lodging tax funds.

• Approval of the “For” and “Against” committees for a proposed charter amendment regarding the Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

• A notice regarding a budget revision will be considered for adoption on Jan. 27.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92746778294.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 927 4677 8294 and passcode 12345.

• The Law Library Board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ small conference room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081709022.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 8170 9022 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will conduct a special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the conference room at Jefferson County Public Works, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86409997533.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 864 0999 7533 and passcode 059854.

• The Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82536075998.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 825 3607 5998.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/97862703889.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 978 6270 3889.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday at jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a public workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners also will meet in regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will discuss board positions and organizational memberships when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/clallampud/Board.nsf/Public.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The supervisors also will discuss the 2026 district election and the its 2026 workplan during a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will meet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/974504597.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 974-504-597.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will discuss changes to the county recycling program when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will swear in council members Pete Tjemsland, Rachel Anderson and Brandon Janisse when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting, visit csd49.zoom.us/j/82679232108 or dial 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 826 7923 2108.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in executive session during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District 4 commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be at the Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss facilities, plans, project and an EMS levy during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88161477901?pwd=KualblXS1Jamx4NVlB78gTqF4PrAm2.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 6147 7901 and password 927577.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88461360461?pwd=SI2afXaRGWPFzAgojItItK3Nw4IzIH.1.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16698.

Parks and Recreation District

Clallam County Parks and Recreation District 1 will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the community room at the YMCA, 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.