EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Agencies to review draft budgets for 2026

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Draft budgets and an update on the Sims gateway project will be before boards and commissions on the Peninsula next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will review a draft of the 2026 budget during their weekly work session at 9 a.m. Monday.

The commissioners’ formal meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, has been canceled because the commissioners will be attending a leadership conference conducted by the Washington State Association of Counties in Spokane.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions reappointing several members to the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, the Clallam Bay/Sekiu Sewer Advisory Committee and the Boundary Review Board.

• A resolution appointing Richard “Rick” Burns to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

• A funding approval form with Department of Enterprise Services to have Millig, LLC for an Energy Services Project.

• Consideration of a letter forwarded by the Revenue Advisory Committee regarding Doc Holliday timber sale.

• An agreement and application form for the Recreation and Conservation Office regarding the North Olympic Lead Entity for Salmon.

• Contract amendments with Public Works for 2022 and 2023 Lodging Tax Funds for Olympic Discovery Trail’s Forks to La Push segment.

• A resolution to adopt the 2026 annual construction program.

• An overview of the cleanup and potential next steps for the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• An update and discussion of next steps regarding the Clallam Bay/Sekiu general sewer and wastewater facilities plan.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Board of Health meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Sewer Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Canvassing Board will meet at noon Friday.

The board, which is composed of the auditor, the county prosecuting attorney and the chair of the board of county commissioners, will conduct a canvass, or formal assessment, of the results of the recent general election.

The board will meet at the county’s Election Operation Center in room 72 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Conservation Futures Citizen Oversight Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The committee will meet in the Pacific Room at Jefferson Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83702715530?pwd=iaL8Haa2tjal5XFba3sg7cEUnJtM7K.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 837 0271 5530 and passcode 685202.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88993820886.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 889 9382 0886.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Washington State University Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will close the public hearing and vote on the proposed 2026 budget and property tax levy during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81624561790.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 816 2456 1790.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will retire to executive session to review the performance of a public employee during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will hear an update on the Sims gateway project during a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 operating and capital budget when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87641174508.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 876 4117 4508.

The full agenda, which includes the proposed budget, is posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will conduct a special meeting at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/97 720882269.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 and enter meeting ID 977 2088 2269.

The agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in board room at the authority’s office, 728 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88640840899?pwd=PIpGaLgs5mbqF7bFx2avjVbQOQFDO3.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID is 886 4084 0899 and passcode 196750.

The agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will conduct public hearings regarding its proposed 2026 property tax levy and its 2026 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will conduct a joint work session with the city’s planning commission at 5 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The agenda is posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room at 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84251213086?pwd=aWTamUoGlAoPX4Nx7xNeHnMtBjNxeW.1.

To listen only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 842 5121 3086 and password 077252.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding the district’s proposed 2026 budget when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376254829?pwd=WlJXSTJyaGUwelcrZ1I4SStUbzRiUT09.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Board of Fire Commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed 2026 budget and property tax levies for fire and EMS when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing regarding its draft 2026 operating budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87804544121?pwd=Gxtqv3Xu2lBrhIkNlNOeg1gLAcbWpq.1.

The agenda and the draft budget are posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet in the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.