Emergency department director says many factors drive wait times

Small: Repeated OMC violations didn’t involve issues with patient care

Dr. Evan Small.

Dr. Evan Small.

PORT ANGELES — Dr. Evan Small, the medical director of Olympic Medical Center’s emergency department, said rebuilding trust was his first assignment after he was hired last summer.

Addressing concerns that have drawn criticism from patients and the community has been central to that effort.

Small told the Port Angeles Business Association on Tuesday at Joshua’s Restaurant that core challenges facing the emergency department include long wait times driven by high patient volume, limited inpatient bed availability, shortages of primary care and specialty providers and the need to transfer patients for services not available locally.

He said those pressures compound each other, increasing crowding and contributing to frustration among patients and staff.

“The emergency department doesn’t operate in a box,” Small said. “So many services flow through us, and small delays elsewhere can dramatically affect wait times.”

Small spent 13 years at the Mayo Clinic, where he held leadership roles in the Mayo Clinic Health System, including regional chair of emergency medicine and vice chair of hospital practice for a Wisconsin-based system overseeing seven hospitals.

While Small manages the emergency department at Olympic Medical Center, he is employed by Sound Physicians, a Tacoma-based company that provides physician staffing and clinical services to hospitals. Sound Physicians is owned by UnitedHealth Group’s Optum division and the private equity firm Summit Partners.

He pushed back on the idea that the emergency department is staffed by outsiders, saying most physicians live on the Olympic Peninsula or in nearby communities. He compared that with a heavier reliance on short-term contract physicians, known as locums, in the past.

Small addressed repeated citations issued by the state Department of Health over the course of 2025, saying they did not involve problems with patient care. He said the findings underscored the need for clearer accountability, standardized practices and closer oversight.

Improving patient movement through the emergency department has meant reducing bottlenecks that have kept patients waiting at each step of care — from arrival to discharge or admission.

He said the emergency department has focused on assigning physicians to patients earlier, ordering tests sooner, clarifying responsibility for each patient sooner and establishing coordination with inpatient units sooner so admitted patients can move out of the emergency department more quickly.

Small said key measures such as how long patients wait to see a provider and how long they remain in the emergency department have started to improve. The median time from arrival to being seen by a provider has been reduced by about 10 minutes, he said, and the department’s median length of stay has dropped by roughly 50 minutes.

Asked whether the staffing level in the emergency department is sufficient, Small said it is adequately staffed, but nursing availability and inpatient bed capacity remain significant factors that affect overall wait times.

Transfers remain a challenge, he said, because Olympic Medical Center does not offer some specialty services available at larger hospitals, such as cardiac catheterization for certain heart attacks. He said reducing avoidable transfers is a priority, particularly for patients who could remain in Port Angeles.

Small said shortages of primary care and specialty providers contribute to emergency department crowding, as patients seek care there when they can find alternatives.

He said one of the most effective ways to improve emergency department care is for patients and the community to provide specific feedback, adding that waiting is a universal frustration in emergency medicine when the sickest patients are prioritized.

“We hear you, and we want to get better,” Small said.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
ICE protest
Next
Let’s go fly a kite

More in News

A standup paddle boarder and his dog take advantage of mild temperatures and calm waters on Tuesday to go for a ride on Port Townsend Bay. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Going for a ride

A standup paddle boarder and his dog take advantage of mild temperatures… Continue reading

Port of Port Angeles seeking design team

Building intended for aerospace production

Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs answers questions Wednesday during the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Red Lion Inn. (Emily Hanson/Peninsula Daily News)
Superintendent says national park had more than 3.6M visitors in ’25

Construction projects to affect amenities in ONP this summer

Northwest Maritime CEO to take six-month sabbatical

Northwest Maritime CEO Jake Beattie will take a planned… Continue reading

Rachel Anderson.
Sequim City Council elects Anderson as mayor

The Sequim City Council elected Rachel Anderson as mayor and… Continue reading

Wedner Klebanow uses both arms to control a kite at Fort Worden State Park on Sunday. She was with her father, Rick Klebanow, in 16 mph winds, strong enough for the kite to perform certain stunts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Let’s go fly a kite

Wender Klebanow uses both arms to control a kite at Fort Worden… Continue reading

Port Townsend plans for street projects in 2026

Sales tax, grants to fund expanded effort

Dr. Evan Small.
Emergency department director says many factors drive wait times

Small: Repeated OMC violations didn’t involve issues with patient care

Nominations open for Sequim chamber awards

Nominations for 2025 Citizen of the Year and Emerging Leader… Continue reading

Finalists named for annual Port Angeles Community Awards

Finalists for the 2025 Port Angeles Community Awards have… Continue reading

Miki White, left, is among about 100 demonstrators who filled both sides of Lincoln Street on Saturday in front of the Clallam County Courthouse in Port Angeles. Many held signs denouncing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) after an agent shot and killed a Minnesota woman in her car last week. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
ICE protest

Miki White, left, is among about 100 demonstrators who filled both sides… Continue reading

Clallam mulling lodging tax funds

Seven entities could get share of $1.5 million