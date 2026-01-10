Coffee with fire marshal set for Wednesday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fire Department will host a public opportunity to get some questions answered.

The department’s first Coffee with the Fire Marshal is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bella Rosa, 403 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

“It was just an idea to create transparency and an avenue for the public to ask questions,” Fire Marshal Joel McKeen said. “The goal is to give people the ability to ask anything they’ve wondered about, to provide a space for them to ask any questions. A lot of times, people don’t want to call or come down to the fire station.”

Example topics of conversation include when to change smoke detector batteries, proper selection and use of fire extinguishers, general household fire safety questions, and fire and life safety considers specific to businesses, McKeen said.

The one-hour discussion session will give people the opportunity to get their questions answered. If there’s anything McKeen can’t answer, he said he’ll plan to get back to people when he has the answer.

“By meeting people where they already gather, the department aims to strengthen relationships, improve understanding of fire and life safety requirements, address concerns early and reinforce that fire prevention is a shared responsibility,” McKeen said.

The fire department doesn’t have much opportunity to interact with the public, McKeen said.

“I think the city does well on the whole when it comes to developers, but a lot of times, citizens don’t have a voice outside of city council meetings, so this gives them another avenue to ask those questions directly,” he said.

The department plans to hold several Coffee with the Fire Marshal events throughout the year.

“Whether you’re a business owner, homeowner, contractor or simply curious about improving safety, you’re invited to join us,” a flyer for the event states. “Grab a coffee, pull up a chair and chat with the fire marshal — we’re here to help keep our community safe.”

