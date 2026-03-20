Port Townsend receives grant for skatepark mural

PORT TOWNSEND — The city of Port Townsend’s Creative District has won a grant to commission a mural at the Seamus Sims skate park.

The $30,000 grant, awarded by the state Arts Commission (ArtsWA), will be matched by the city from the Municipal Arts Fund as well as support from parks and facilities staff and private contributions, according to a news release.

The city plans to release a request for proposal (RFP) in early April.

“It will include community engagement components, supported by the City’s Creative District staff, as well as a design vision for approximately 1,700 square feet of painted murals at the park,” the release said.

The site, located at 250 Monroe St. in downtown Port Townsend, includes long stretches of concrete wall as well as smaller features like benches and steps to be integrated into the work.

“Currently, the park is unpainted, grey concrete, offering a canvas for artwork that reflects the vibrant culture that defines the activity and community who use this resource,” according to the news release.

Proposals will be reviewed by a selection panel, which will include members of the Port Townsend Arts Commission’s Public Art Committee, members of other city advisory boards, community members, a local artist and city staff.

Finalists, which could be individuals or teams, will present their proposals to the public for feedback as part of the process.

Expected to begin in late summer, the project is planned to be completed by early 2027.

“By offering a permanent platform for public, community-responsive art, we are making space for further creativity and engagement in the Creative District,” said Katy Goodman, the city’s arts and culture coordinator, in the news release. “This project helps to demonstrate that Port Townsend is a place that values and recognizes working artists for their craft and contributions to our community.”

The skate park was built by the city in 2006 after decades of youth advocacy for a sanctioned place to skateboard, according to the news release. It was renamed in 2024 for Seamus Sims, who led the effort.

Last year, in response to a student-led campaign to add lighting for extended use, the city installed solar-powered lighting to the park.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.