Man flown to hospital after sustaining burns

One man was flown to Harborview Medical Center for burns following a garage fire Thursday night west of Sequim. (Clallam County Fire District 3)

SEQUIM — A man was flown to a Seattle hospital due to injuries he sustained in a garage fire west of Sequim.

Clallam County Fire District 3 responded about 10:09 p.m. Thursday to a structure fire in the 100 block of Tripp Road. Firefighters discovered a garage with smoke and flames coming out of the windows.

The man, who was not identified by the fire district, was treated for burn injuries and flown to Harborview Medical Center, Battalion Chief Chris Turner said.

Two other residents rescued five puppies from the garage and declined transport for injuries, Turner said.

Firefighters deployed hoses and established a sustainable water supply from water tenders from career staff stations in Blyn, Carlsborg and Sequim.

No other structures were damaged from the fire.

A general alarm was requested with volunteers arriving on scene, and they provided coverage throughout the fire district for any additional calls, Turner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

As part of an automatic response agreement, Clallam 2 Fire & Rescue and a Port Angeles Fire Department duty chief responded and served as a rapid incident team throughout the incident.

Fire District 3 responded with two fire engines, three water tenders, one medic unit, a battalion chief, multiple volunteer resources and a fire investigator.