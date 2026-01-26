Clallam PUD rates to go into effect this spring

SEQUIM — Utility customers in Clallam County Public Utility District 1 will see rate increases this spring following multi-year plans and increased costs for electricity, materials, infrastructure and staffing.
Sizable projects also are planned in the Sequim area along with continued planning for a new Port Angeles operations center, where a portion of the electricity rate increase will help with the project’s debt service.
Starting April 1, the new electric rate for the PUD’s nearly 37,000 metered customers will go up 3.75 percent. It will increase another 3.75 percent on April 1, 2027, following a two-year plan approved by the PUD’s board of commissioners last September.
According to a letter signed by commissioners and PUD General Manager Sean Worthington, the 3.75 percent increase includes 1.75 percent going to operations, 1 percent to the new warehouse’s debt service and 1 percent for capital project plans.
Staff said in November that the average customer using 1,300 kilowatt hours a month would see an average monthly increase of about $5.64.
New water and wastewater rates, now in the middle of a plan going through 2028, will go into effect on March 1. Water rates will increase by 4.75 percent for nearly 4,800 customers and 9 percent for about 90 wastewater customers.
Worthington wrote in an email that the district “works diligently to mitigate rate increases; however, we are not immune to cost escalation across multiple areas of operation,” including materials rising as much as 30 percent.
He said power procurement through the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which constitutes about 45 percent of the PUD’s electric utility’s costs, continues to increase.
According to the district’s budget packet, purchased power will go up by $1.8 million this year following BPA’s transmission rate increasing from 2026-28 by 19.9 percent and power rates by 6.5 percent while the PUD’s load levels have remained flat.
Worthington wrote that to reduce costs to consumers, staff members have emphasized cost control and long-term financial sustainability rather than short-term reductions.
“This includes disciplined budgeting, multi-year financial and capital planning, prioritization of projects based on safety, reliability and regulatory compliance, and ongoing review of operating expenses to identify efficiencies,” he wrote.
PUD staff also have “taken an aggressive posture toward pursuing grant funding, with an emphasis on four primary community impact areas — grid hardening and resiliency, highly impacted communities, system reliability and wildfire mitigation,” he said.
From 2023-25, the district has been awarded about $43 million in grant funding for projects that Worthington said would have been taken on by ratepayers.
“We are proud of the work being done in this area, and our employees remain dedicated to serving the customers of Clallam PUD responsibly and transparently,” he wrote.
Staffing levels
According to the PUD’s budget book, personnel costs are projected to increase by 5 percent ($1.43 million) over 2025 staffing levels to slightly less than $30 million. The increases are attributed to rising insurance premiums and the district adding new positions, such as 10 summer interns and two student brush cutters.
To offset some of the increased costs, administrators announced a reduction in Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) rates from 10 percent to 6 percent contributions, according to the budget book.
Capital projects
Worthington wrote that the PUD has significant planned investments in the Sequim area for both water and electric infrastructure in its 10-year planning horizon.
Assistant General Manager Shailesh Shere wrote in an email that last year the PUD received about $2.5 million for grid-hardening projects, $2.1 million for fire prevention projects, $2.1 million for underground projects and $2.6 million for utility pole management projects.
Shere wrote that they are prioritizing grant-funded projects to maximize reimbursement, such as replacing several end-of-life distribution poles and structures and underground infrastructure replacements.
Also of note, all scheduled transmission projects’ infrastructure is being upgraded to fiberglass construction to build wildfire resilience, he added.
