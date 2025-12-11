Brake failure leads to collision on west end of Hood Canal Bridge

SHINE — A semi-truck towing a garbage truck suffered brake failure and struck another vehicle on state Highway 104 on the west end of the Hood Canal Bridge.

Neither driver was injured in the incident, which occurred about 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol reported.

Johnathan Agee, 39, of Rochester was traveling eastbound in a 1990 International 9000 semi-truck and towing a garbage truck when the truck failed to yield due to the brake failure, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Linda Grim, 80, of Langley, according to the State Patrol.

The semi-truck continued traveling eastbound at Paradise Bay Road, struck a pole and then struck the eastbound guardrail on Highway 104, the State Patrol said.

It came to rest blocking eastbound Highway 104 just east of Paradise Bay Road, the agency reported.

Agee, who was wearing a seat belt, declined to be transported to a hospital, the State Patrol said.

Grim was stopped on westbound Highway 104 at Paradise Bay Road when the semi-truck collided with her Hyundai Santa Fe.

Her vehicle came to rest blocking westbound Highway 104 at Paradise Bay Road, the State Patrol said.

Grim was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the State Patrol reported.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the collision, the State Patrol said.

The semi-truck and garbage truck both were removed by a private towing company and the Hyundai Santa Fe also was towed from the scene.

All three vehicles were totally destroyed, the State Patrol said.