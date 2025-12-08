A record-setting Cranksgiving

Denny Bellow, left, waves as he departs the Sequim Food Bank to collect food as part of the 15th annual Cranksgiving event on Nov. 22. Cranksgiving drew a record 84 cyclists and resulted in donations to the Sequim Food Bank of more than $6,400 and more than 2,000 pounds of food, Executive Director Andra Smith said.

The event was open to riders of all ages and involves swag and prizes donated by local merchants and national bicycle brands. Over the years, it has brought in more than 10 tons of food and more than $27,000 in donations, with participants purchasing food from along Washington Street.