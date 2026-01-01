St. Paul’s Episcopal Church service set

PORT TOWNSEND — The Rev. Phillip LaBelle will lead services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

LaBelle will speak at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

Several parishioners will be baptized, confirmed, received or reaffirmed during both services.

LaBelle, the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Olympia, earned a Masters of Divinity from Yale University and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Seminary.

He was formerly the rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Southborough, Mass.

The service will be streamed live at www.stpaulspt.org.