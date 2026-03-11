Tickets on sale for United Way fundraiser

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the United Way of Clallam County’s Live United Ball on April 25.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 per person, $185 for a couple or $740 for a table of eight at https://e.givesmart.com/events/mzu.

The Victorian ball will be in the ballroom at Naval Elks Lodge No. 353, 131 E. First St., Port Angeles.

Proceeds will benefit local United Way programs for individuals, children and families in Clallam County.