Master gardeners to begin monthly lecture series

PORT HADLOCK — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present “Soil, Sun and Spuds: How to Grow Healthy Tomatoes” at noon Saturday.

The free presentation, which will kick off the Master Gardeners’ Garden Know-How series, will be in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The master gardeners will discuss preparing soil, planting potatoes, managing pests and harvesting the crop.

Future presentations in the monthly series include:

• April 11: “Tomato Tips.”

• June 13: “Planting on a Septic Field.”

• July 11: “Starting from Scratch: Your First Steps in Landscape Design.”

• Sept. 12: “Furry Garden Pests.”

• Oct. 10: “Hydrangea Care.”

Each lecture in the series will be followed at 1 p.m. by a free Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions on selecting the right plants for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown pathogens that damage plants.

Attendees may bring a sample of an afflicted plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

Samples of plant problems should include both the healthy and affected tissue.

The cut end of the stem should be wrapped with a moist paper towel, and the cut plants should be kept in a cool and dark location to prevent wilting.

For plant identification, include photos or samples of the leaves, branches and stems of the plant, a portion of the fruiting or flowering structure and a representative portion of the stem or bark.

Identification is more likely when more structures of the plant can be examined.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture.

Keep it stored in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at bridget.gregg@wsu.edu or visit www.jclibrary.info.