Reception set for opening of history center exhibit

“Agate Beach,” a painting by Minerva Troy, will be part of an exhibit that will open Saturday at the North Olympic History Center in Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic History Center will host a reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Minerva Troy: A Woman Who Made A Difference,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will be in the center’s research library, 933 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

Troy (1873-1960) was an artist, musician, pioneer, wife, businesswoman, nurse, activist, politician and service worker.

She was born in Nebraska and moved to Port Angeles when she was 17. Once on the Peninsula, she set the social, artistic and political pattern.

Troy opened a studio to teach music and art after her divorce in 1911.

With the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Troy became the first woman in the state to run for Congress.

She also was active in several community organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Philanthropic Education Organization and the American Legion.

Troy was a founding member and early president of the Clallam County Historical Society and donated many items to its collection.

The exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the center’s library through December.

For more information, visit www.northolympic history.org.