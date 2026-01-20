Author’s fiction novel addresses healing of Elwha River valley

Story connects biology with tribe following the removal of dams

Cheryl Grey.

Cheryl Grey.

PORT ANGELES — A former Port Angeles resident is enjoying literary success later in life.

Cheryl Grey Bostrom, 71, will have her third fictional novel — “What the River Keeps” — published in a second printing.

“Generally, the publisher will do a print run and the numbers can vary, but they’ve been happy with my book,” Bostrom said. “When sales reach a certain point and that printing is almost exhausted, they put it into a second printing. It’s my understanding that most books don’t reach that point, so I’m very thankful.”

Bostrom graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1971 and is a fifth-generation Port Angeles resident.

“Our family arrived in the 1880s as part of the Puget Sound Cooperative Community,” she said.

Her novel, “What the River Keeps,” takes place in the Elwha River valley and focuses on a reclusive biologist, Hildy Nybo, who returns to her childhood home on the Elwha River to untangle the mysteries of her past.

In the novel, Nybo is offered a job as the lead project biologist on the project to restore the Elwha River following the removal of the dams.

“I was raised there and I do not remember having any deep awareness of what those dams did to the ecosystem or to the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe,” Bostrom said.

For the book, Bostrom researched the dams and spoke with tribal leadership to be sure she was representing the tribe accurately.

“I took all of this stuff to (Tribal chair) Frances Charles to make sure I was representing the tribe with honor without appropriating native culture because I’m not native,” Bostrom said. “She and others told me to proceed.”

Through the course of the book, Nybo learns forgiveness so she “is able to be free and to live a life that’s whole and healthy and happy,” Bostrom said, adding that she took inspiration from now-deceased tribal elder Ben Charles, Sr.

“He basically said, ‘We thank them for what they’ve done because we’ve learned from it,’” Bostrom said. “He always had hope those dams would fall and the fish would come back. He died before I was able to research this, but he lived to see the dams come down.”

“What the River Keeps” is a novel about healing, Bostrom said.

“This story is a story about the healing of the river, the healing of my protagonist, the healing of the tribe as the dams came down and fish returned, but it’s also about how to approach hope,” she said.

Bostrom said she always wanted to be a writer.

“I have some poems I wrote when I was just starting school, when I was 5 or 6, and they’re awful, but they’re pretty cute,” she said. “I can remember when I was 10 telling my grandmother that I wanted to write a novel, but I didn’t know the path to it.”

Bostrom earned a master’s degree in English from Washington State University, but it was more for the teaching of composition, she said. She wrote for the literary magazine in college and wrote a column for Women in Faith with ancedotal nature essays. She also writes a column for the American Scientific Affiliation’s God and Nature Magazine and has a substack called Birds in the Hand.

In her 40s, Bostrom wrote two nonfiction books.

“I was always afraid of writing fiction, but when my first grandchild was born, I had just begun to dabble with fiction and I thought, ‘I’m a woman of a certain age, and I’ve got to try this or I’ll be sad that I didn’t,’” she said.

She took a writing course and wrote a sketch about a girl who started a fire and received a great response from the class, Bostrom said. Her first fictional novel, “Sugar Birds,” grew from that sketch. It was published when Bostrom was 67.

“Who would have guessed this old lady gets to do all this fun stuff?” Bostrom said. “It’s never too late. Don’t ever let age be a limitation.”

Bostrom’s books are available at Port Book and News and Odyssey Bookshop in Port Angeles as well as Pacific Mist Books in Sequim. They also are available through Bostrom’s website, cherylbostrom.com.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
A GROWING CONCERN: There’s too much spring in our step

More in Life

Cheryl Grey.
Author’s fiction novel addresses healing of Elwha River valley

Story connects biology with tribe following the removal of dams

Calla lilies as tall in January as they would normally be on May 1. Native to Central America, it is unheard of to see callas so advanced this time of year. (Andrew May/For Peninsula Daily News)
A GROWING CONCERN: There’s too much spring in our step

THIS spring weather! As a very good old Wisconsin… Continue reading

ISSUES OF FAITH: Not too late to make better choices

RECENTLY, I SHARED a story with my family at the dinner table,… Continue reading

M.E. Bartholomew
Unity speaker slated for weekend service

M.E. Bartholomew will present “You Have a Choice” at… Continue reading

The Rev. Bruce Bode
Bode scheduled for OUUF weekend program

The Rev. Bruce Bode will present “Follow Your Bliss”… Continue reading

The Rev. Pam Douglas-Smith
Program planned for Sunday service in Port Townsend

The Rev. Pam Douglas-Smith will present “Barefoot on Holy… Continue reading

A GROWING CONCERN: Seven reasons to prune your plants

THE WONDERFUL WARM weather, although a great treat for us, is not… Continue reading

a
HORSEPLAY: Ponies: Little packages with lots of personality

THEY’RE BOTH sugar and spice, naughty and nice! I just… Continue reading

Rev. Ben Nicodemus
New pastor to be installed Saturday

There will be an installation ceremony for Rev. Ben… Continue reading

Doug Benecke will be joined by Sallie Harrison for special music at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Program set for weekend service

The Rev. Doug Benecke will present “The Little Things… Continue reading

Gate city ladder crew.
BACK WHEN: Port Angeles, still the Puget Sound’s Gate City

IN THE EARLY days of Port Angeles, civic leaders had a vision… Continue reading

ISSUES OF FAITH: Imagine a new world

WITH THE HOLIDAYS behind us, after we have sent gifts, well wishes… Continue reading