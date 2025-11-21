Totally Improvised Musical to be staged at Studio Bob

PORT ANGELES — The 100 percent Totally Improvised Musical will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door.

It will be the same show that premiered at Peninsula College in March, only it’s not the same show.

Every performance is based on a new premise offered by an audience member.

The narrators then roll with the premise, and the cast will begin to improvise as the live band tosses out musical numbers from a variety of genres.

The cast includes Lara Starcevich, Mark Valentine, Marva Holmes, Tara Dupont and Susan Cates — all members of the Improv without a Net troupe.

Other improvisers will include Steve Boutelle, George DeLorey and Daniel Brown.

The live band is comprised of Al Harris on piano, Frank Piccolo on drums and Kendall Melton on bass.

These professional musicians will provide music to accompany the actors when they periodically break out in song.

For more information, email Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu.

