TRACK AND FIELD: Hundreds take the field at Port Angeles Invite returns

East Jefferson’s Joshua Yearian takes first in the 1,600-meter run at the Port Angeles Track and Field Invitational on Saturday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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Defending state champion javelin thrower Teanna Clark took first place at the Port Angeles Track and Field Invite, winning the javelin by more than 33 feet. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT ANGELES — Hundreds of athletes from nine schools descended on Port Angeles for the first Port Angeles Track and Field Invitational since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Port Angeles boys and the East Jefferson girls leading the way with team medals.

The Roughriders boys took top honors with 201.43 points, beating out second-place Klahowya at 105.83 points and third-place Sequim at 100.4. The East Jefferson boys were fourth with 61 points and Clallam Bay fifth with 52.

For the girls, East Jefferson just nipped Klahowya with 133 points to the Eagles’ 128. Port Angeles was a close third at 123.5, while Sequim was fourth at 78.5 and Crescent fifth at 60.

Other schools at the meet were Chief Leschi, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) and a small contingent of Neah Bay athletes, who are still returning from their prolonged basketball seasons.

The Port Angeles boys took first in six events, with Sequim winning four events and Clallam Bay three.

Port Angeles had several outstanding performances, led by three-time winner Liam Wilson. Wilson took first in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.34 seconds, a personal best, first in the 200 in 23.56 and was a member of Port Angeles’ first-place 4×100 squad along with Hunter Eller, Chayce Wilson and Logan Wilson. They won with a time of 46.25 seconds.

Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce, who placed at state last year as a jumper, won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 inches. He also won the triple jump with a distance of 41-7.

For Sequim, Adrian Osborne won the 400 meters in a time of 53.58. His teammate Reid Randall won the 800 in a time of 2:02.72.

The duo combined to help the Sequim 4×400 relay team, which also featured Westley French and Davin Tupper, take first place with a time of 3:36.76.

East Jefferson’s Joshua Yearian took first in the 1,600 in a time of 4:50.58, while his teammate Nico Errichetti was first in the 3,200 at 10:33.76. Errichetti was also second in the 1,600 in 4:58.93.

Clallam Bay had a solid meet with Cyrus Politte winning the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.39 and the high jump with a personal-best leap of 6-0. His teammate William Hull won the 300 hurdles in 42.97 seconds.

In the field events, Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming won the shot put by more than 4½ feet with a distance of 42-2. Sequim’s Abraham Herrera won the discus with a personal-best throw of 109-11. Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores won the javelin with a throw of 148-10.

Girls results

Crescent’s Naomii Sprague won three individual events, taking first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.3 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles in 52.53 and first in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 33-0.

Her Loggers teammate Alexis Dunavant won the shot put with a distance of 30-5 and the discus with a throw of 80-0 as Crescent led all teams with five individual first-place finishes.

Port Angeles also had five first-place finishes, including a relay victory. East Jefferson had two first-place finishes but gathered the most points by having a lot of finishes in the top four in numerous events.

Defending state champion Teanna Clark started her 2026 track season with a first-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 117-9, more than 33 feet beyond the second-place throw. Clark has won the javelin event 11 times in her career.

Alice Shields of Port Angeles won the 200 meters in a personal-best 27.41, nipping Sequim’s Harper Campbell by just 0.06 of a second. Campbell did win the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.18, a personal best.

Port Angeles’ Storey Schmidt won the 800 meters in a time of 2:43.64, while Leia Larson won the 1,600 in a time of 5:50.08.

Larson and Schmidt also helped the Port Angeles 4×400 girls relay team take first along with Miriam Cobb and Brooke Pierce. They finished in a time of 4:32.37.

The East Jefferson girls 4×100 team of Sienna Emerson, Arden Moore, Carina Shiflett and Clara Camp took first with a time of 53.93 seconds. Individually, Moore won the 400-meter run in a time of 1:03.81.

The Sequim 4×200 relay team of Bridgett Pyeatt, Kyle Peters, Kalea Keate and Madelyn Bower took first with a time of 1:58.26.

Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarthy of Clallam Bay won the long jump with a leap of 13-0.

Full results can be found at www.tinyurl.com/PAInvite2026.

Port Angeles Track and Field Invitational team results

Boys

Port Angeles, 201.43, first; Klahowya, 105.83, second; Sequim, 100.4, third; East Jefferson, 61, fourth; Clallam Bay, 52, fifth; Cedar Park Christian, 34.33, sixth; Chief Leschi, 24, seventh; Crescent, 17, eighth; Neah Bay, 15, ninth.

Girls

East Jefferson, 133, first; Klahowya, 128, second; Port Angeles, 123.5, third; Sequim, 78.5, fourth; Crescent, 60, fifth; Cedar Park Christian, 26.5, sixth; Clallam Bay, 24, seventh; Neah Bay, 14.5, eighth; Chief Leschi, 8, ninth.