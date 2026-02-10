Tony Furtado to play for Rainshadow Concerts

Tony Furtado will play Friday during Rainshadow Concerts in Port Townsend.

Tony Furtado will play Friday during Rainshadow Concerts in Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Tony Furtado will perform for Rainshadow Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The concert will be in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

Furtado will be joined by Simon Chrisman on hammered dulcimer and bass and Luke Price on strings.

Furtado is a singer-songwriter who plays the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele. The Portland, Ore.-based musician started playing the banjo when he was 12, inspired by the Beverly Hillbillies television show and a sixth-grade music report. He won the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Winﬁeld, Kan., in 1987 and again in 1991.

In between those years, he played with Laurie Lewis and Grant Street.

Furtado signed with Rounder Records in 1990, and he recorded six albums, starting with “Swamped.”

He has collaborated with Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Tim O’Brien, Stuart Duncan, Kelly Joe Phelps and Mike Marshall and recorded with SugarBeat and, on the Rounder Banjo Extravaganza, with Tony Trischka and Tom Adams.

In the late 1990s, inﬂuenced by Ry Cooder, David Lindley and Taj Mahal, he added slide guitar, singing and songwriting to his musical toolbox and began leading his own band. He tours as a solo act, in a duo, trio or with his ﬁve-person band.

“I love playing live,” Furtado said. “All my energy is focused on the love of playing music and rolling with the moment. It’s a give-and-take from the audience to the stage and back. And the music that is created is something that otherwise might not occur without that ﬂow.”

Furtado has appeared at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival and the San Jose Jazz Festival.

Previous
Studio Bob to host Penny’s Cabaret on Friday
Next
Garden lecture to highlight working with nature

More in Entertainment

Authors to provide readings at Studium Generale lecture series

The Studium Generale lecture series will present “Salmon, Cedar,… Continue reading

Studio Bob to host Penny’s Cabaret on Friday

Penny Featherbottom will host a third performance of Penny’s… Continue reading

Tony Furtado will play Friday during Rainshadow Concerts in Port Townsend.
Tony Furtado to play for Rainshadow Concerts

Tony Furtado will perform for Rainshadow Concerts at 7:30… Continue reading

Garden lecture to highlight working with nature

Jenny Glass will present “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer… Continue reading

Poet John Delaney with Ramen the cat. Delaney’s collection “Catechisms” is based on their relationship. (John Delaney)
‘Catechisms’ decribes relationship between poet, cat

Delaney calls his collection a tribute to animals

“Peckish” by Shirley Bomgaars will be part of the Sweet Somethings exhibit on display throughout February at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

Orchestra members to host benefit concert

A chamber benefit concert, art walks and artist exhibits highlight this weekend’s… Continue reading

Port Townsend High School graduates Bryce Harbin and Benja Greene spent their senior year documenting the wrestling season for local athletes from three schools in Jefferson County. (“Tougher: A Wrestling Documentary”)
Festival to showcase young filmmakers

Three-day event will run from Friday through Sunday

Jovino Santos Neto will appear, along with his Quinteto, at Field Arts & Events Hall on Saturday. (Daniel Sheehan)
Brazilian pianist, composer brings Quinteto to Field Hall

Multifaceted Santos Neto to appear Saturday

“Jubilation,” an acrylic painting by Katy Morse, will be part of the featured art at Gallery 9 during Port Townsend’s art walk on Saturday.
Artists’ reception to highlight First Saturday Art Walk

There will be a reception for Nancy Aikman and… Continue reading

Shown from a previous Port Townsend Chamber Music Series concert are, back row, from left to right, Marina Rosenquist, Michael Carroll, Joel Wallgren, Pamela Roberts and Sung-Ling Hsu. Front row, from left to right, are Mike McLeron, William Walden and Guy Smith.
Chamber series to host benefit concert for marching band trip

The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will perform a… Continue reading

Yard and Garden lecture series to focus on birds, biodiversity

Steve Hampton will present “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds… Continue reading