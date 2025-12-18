Tickets on sale for Yard and Garden lecture series

PORT TOWNSEND — Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Master Gardener Foundation’s 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series.

The six-lecture event will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Each presentation will end with a Q&A session. Master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Tickets for all six lectures are $75 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com. Single-lecture tickets are $15.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door for $20 each.

“This year’s Yard & Garden lecture series has something for everyone: landscaping and gardening insights, connecting with our forests, water conservation, birding and pest management,” said Harry Hayward, the foundation’s chair.

Featured speakers include:

• Ross Bayton, Jan. 10, “Gardening on a Warming Planet: Insights from Heronswood.”

• Marni Sorin, Jan. 17, “Growing Practices for a Resilient Edible Garden.”

• Kathleen Wolf, Jan. 24, “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us.”

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.