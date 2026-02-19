Tickets on sale for Port Angeles Education Foundation fundraising gala

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Port Angeles Education Foundation’s Celebrate Education Gala at Field Arts & Events Hall.

The annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Inspiration & Connection: Brain Science, Education and Community Impact,” will feature guest speaker Staci Sorensen on April 24.

Tickets are $100 per person at www.pa-ef.org/celebrateeducation.

Sorensen, a 1992 Port Angeles High School graduate, has a Ph.D. in neurobiology from the University of Washington. She is a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Science, studying how brain cells connect to drive learning, movement and the human experience.

The gala will include a meal catered by Tedesco’s Italian Fresh, wine from Camaraderie Cellars and live music performed by select students from the Port Angeles High School orchestra.

The program will feature the announcement of the 2026 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to education in the community.

The foundation also will showcase grant awards.

For more information, email director@pa-ef.org.