Tickets on sale for documentary screening

PORT TOWNSEND — Tickets are on sale for a Dec. 3 screening of “A Reckoning in Boston” hosted by OWL360.

The fundraiser for the Jefferson Clemente Course will be at Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets range from $19 for a single ticket to $285 for a Spotlight Supporter Package at www.owl360.org/clemente-course.

The 2021 documentary by James Rutenbeck chronicles students in a Boston-area Clemente Course in the Humanities.

The Clemente Course is taught in 34 sites across the country to people who have experienced homelessness, transitioned out of incarceration or faced barriers to a college education.

The Clemente mission is to foster critical thinking through deep engagement with history, literature, philosophy and art history.

After the screening, Clemente graduates will lead a conversation about how access to higher education and lifelong learning fuels personal growth and civic engagement.

Proceeds from the event will support the Jefferson Clemente Course in the Humanities.