Symphony, film screenings set for this weekend

Symphony performances, a garden discussion and film screenings highlight weekend events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Tyler Benedict will be a guest performer during chamber music concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s concert will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles, and Saturday’s concert will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.portangeles symphony.org.

Benedict will perform the tuba part on Arild Plau’s Concerto for Tuba and Strings.

The program, which will be the same for both evenings, also will include Edvard Grieg’s “Suite from Holberg’s Time” and “Five Variants on Dives and Lazarus” by Vaughan Williams.

• Marni Sorin will present “Growing Practices for a Resilient Edible Garden” at 10 a.m. Saturday in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Sorin is a garden educator at the Tilth Alliance, caregiver for the Good Shepherd Center Learning Garden and a small-scale organic gardener. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Washington and a certificate in education for environment and community from IslandWood.

Sorin’s presentation is part of the Jefferson County Master Gardener Foundation’s 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session. Master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets for all six lectures are $75 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com. Single-lecture tickets are $15. Tickets also may be purchased at the door for $20 each.

Future speakers in the series include:

• Kathleen Wolf, Jan. 24, “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us.”

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

• The Bag of Books sale, hosted by the Port Angeles Friends of the Library, will be conducted from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

This month will feature carts of soft-back fiction, normally $1.50 each, and pocketbooks.

Bags will be provided, and customers will be able to purchase as many books they can fit into the bag for $5.

Customers also may bring their Friends of the Library canvas tote bag and fill it for $3.

The Friends of the Library’s book bags also will be available. Customers may buy a bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds will benefit special programs hosted by the North Olympic Library System.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthe librarypa.org.

• The Olympic Peninsula Holistic Psychotherapy Group and the Dandelion Botanical Company will present a screening of “Wisdom of Happiness” at 6:30 tonight in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $20 per person at https://gathr.com/events/314cb017/wisdom-of-happiness-at-field-arts-events-hall.

The 2024 documentary features a conversation with the Dalai Lama about inner peace, happiness and the potential for a peaceful, happy 21st century.

Proceeds will benefit the Port Angeles and Sequim food banks.

For more information, call Sean Hatt at 360-228-2298, e-mail seanwisdom ofhappiness@proton.me or visit www.field hallevents.org/event/wisdom-of-happiness.

• Brian Rhinehart will present “Was My William Smith in the Civil War?” at 10 a.m. Saturday during a hybrid meeting of the Clallam County Genealogical Society at the society’s Resource Center, 403 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

Rhinehart, a professional genealogist specializing in research and record retrieval related to 19th century military records, will discuss resources to help determine if you have a Civil War soldier in your family tree.

His presentation will emphasize differentiating between soldiers with common names.

The research center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call the society at 360-417-5000, email askus@clallam cogs.org or visit www. clallamcogs.org.

• There will be a screening of the film “Invisible Hand” at 2 p.m. Saturday in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Tickets are $12 per person, $10 for members of the center.

The 2020 documentary focuses on a movement for the rights of nature.

There will be a virtual Q&A session with the film’s director at 3:30 p.m. following the screening.

Attendees can register at www.dungenessriver center.org.

• Susan Michaels will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by Breaking up Christmas featuring Dave Thielk on fiddle, Carol Hardy on guitar, Chris Cooper on banjo and Chris Stuart on upright bass.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.

For more information, visit www.ptcommunity dance.org.

• Carrie Morlag will present “Pollination with Native Orchard Mason Bee” at 11 a.m. Sunday at Wild Birds Unlimited, 275953 U.S. Highway 101.

Morlag, the owner of Knox Cellars Mason Bees, will discuss the benefits of the mason bee and how to attract them to your garden. She also will troubleshoot problems with bee houses and straws and providing tips on placement and cleaning.

Seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to call 360-797-7100 to reserve a spot.

A $5 donation to the Wild Birds Community Education Fund is requested; proceeds will benefit Discovery Bay Wild Bird Rescue.

• John Piatt will present “Puffins: Beloved Sentinels of Ocean Health” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave., Port Townsend.

Piatt will explain why puffins are among the most successful seabird species in the northern hemisphere, how they thrive in remote ocean wildernesses and what threats they face today.

Piatt’s presentation is part of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s Future of Oceans series.

For more information, visit www.ptmsc.org.

• Films@Field Hall will host a sing-along screening of “Frozen” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is pay what makes you happy. Attendees should RSVP at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The 2013 animated Disney musical is rated PG.